Julia Fox shows off washboard abs during solo outing in LA to show Kanye West what he lost

Julia Fox set pulses racing in tiny jean crop-top as she stepped out in West Hollywood amid speculations about her ex-boyfriend Kanye West.
The Italian-born actress showcased her washboard abs in tiny crop-top paired with one-piece jean boots as she stepped out in Los Angeles this weekend.
The 32-year-old actress lived up to the hype on Saturday as she showed off her incredibly taut tummy before heading to a West Hollywood eatery, apparently teasing Kanye with her sizzling appearance.
The Uncut Gems starlet looked out of this world as put an attention-garnering look on display, featuring a tiny jean crop-top teamed with coordinating one-piece boots.
Kanye's ex added a layer to her revealing look with a leather jacket and she rounded things off with a pair of gloves. She pulled her brunette tresses from her face with a thin hairband, which gave her tresses a slightly tousled style, elevating her look with winged eyeliner and a sweep of blush.
Julia's outing comes amid reports that her ex-boyfriend Kanye West is relaxing on an island and focused on getting his mental health in order.
