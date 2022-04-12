Britney Spears says she's having a baby with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and her partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby, the pop star announced on social media Monday.



The 40-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of a cup of tea surrounded by flowers. Spears wrote she "got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

She explained she was confused about what was going on with her body when she "lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back.

"I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' " she wrote, noting Sam Asghari, whom she's referred to has her "husband" in recent Instagram posts, told her she was "food pregnant."

Spears said four days after taking the pregnancy test, "I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing!"

Spears and Asghari, who got engaged in September 2021, have been open about their desire to have a child together.



During court testimonies last year as Spears sought to end the conservatorship, she testified that she wanted to have a baby but that her court-ordered conservators prohibited her from getting off of birth control. In December, she teased followers with news of a "new addition to the family" before introducing the world to her Australian Shepherd puppy named Sawyer.

Britney Spears posted on Monday that she "won't be going out as much" to prevent paparazzi from getting photos of her pregnant, which they sell to make money. She is the mother of two teen sons, Sean and Jayden, with ex husband Kevin Federline.