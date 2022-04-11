Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in latest photos

Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha’s fans are swooning over her latest pictures that she posted on social media.



Recently, the Dabangg actress turned to the photo-video sharing app and shared dazzling photos of her. In the photos, Sonakshi could be seen rocking a figure-hugging gown and has sent the internet into a meltdown.

Sharing the pictures, the Lootera actress wrote, “Lets talk about Art baby.”



The endearing post has garnered massive likes from her followers within no time.

The fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and sweet comments to laud her beauty.