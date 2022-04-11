 
close
Monday April 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in latest photos

Sonakshi Sinha leaves fans in awe with her breathtaking pictures on Instagram

By Web Desk
April 11, 2022
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in latest photos
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in latest photos

Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha’s fans are swooning over her  latest pictures that she posted on social media.

Recently, the Dabangg actress turned to the photo-video sharing app and shared dazzling photos of her. In the photos, Sonakshi could be seen rocking a figure-hugging gown and has sent the internet into a meltdown.

Sharing the pictures, the Lootera actress wrote, “Lets talk about Art baby.”

The endearing post has garnered massive likes from her followers within no time.

The fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and sweet comments to laud her beauty. 