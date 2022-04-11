Ranveer Singh opens up on his choice of characters, says he doesn’t want to be typecast

Ranvir Singh is regarded as one of the best Bollywood actors of recent times as the actor always manages to enthral fans by his acting prowess with his every movie.

Recently, the 36-year-old actor opened up about his choice of characters, revealing he does not want to be a typecast in an interview by Pinkvilla.

The 83 actor told the news outlet, “For me, the best thing about being an actor is that you can live so many lives and experience so much because each character that I choose to play are remarkably different from one another.”

“When people saw Band Baaja Baaraat, they felt for the longest time that I was a boy who was born and brought up in Delhi,” the actor added. “This has happened many times during the course of my 11-year career and that to me is the biggest compliment because I like to convince people that I can transform myself into anyone.”

Talking about his inspiration, Ranveer said, “I’m deeply inspired by the shape-shifting, chameleon-like actors across the world like Daniel Day-Lewis.”

“So, I look forward to metamorphosis on the big screen with every film. I have done this since my first time to my last release 83, in which I became the legendary Kapil Dev.”

“I have a personal ambition to never be typecast and it’s a tough one but I choose my scripts quite cleverly. I think I really manifest these roles into my life,” he concluded.

Ranveer is all set to wow the audience with his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar in which he will play the role of a Gujrati boy.

The social comedy drama will hit the theaters on May 13th, 2022.