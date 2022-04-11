Here's what Brooklyn Beckham's 'cheeky' gesture towards Nicola Peltz means

FileFootage

Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘cheeky’ gesture towards Nicola Peltz, after tying the knot, tells a lot about the 23-year-old chef's personality.



David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son took his wedding vows on Saturday in a star-studded lavish ceremony and continued the celebrations on Sunday.

A body language expert Judi James told The Mirror, “In her white mini dress and with her hair tied up in a ponytail, Nicola looks elegant, confident and very cool considering the pressure of her big-production wedding.”

However, James added that “Brooklyn might not yet have got the hang of being a husband as he looks decidedly naughty” with his “cheeky gesture."

“He looks totally smitten and a little in awe of his new bride here and clearly finds her so attractive he can’t keep his hands off her,” she continued.

"He also appears to be keen to get her to himself, too. This second shot seems to show him looking back but still walking while Nicola stops to chat to some guests.”