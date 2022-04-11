Prince William’s dartboard at Eton College had picture of Diana’s rival

File Footage

Prince William, who has been described as his mother Princess Diana’s ‘most trusted confidante’, was also her most loyal supporter, with a royal author claiming that he even put a picture of her lover’s wife on his dartboard.

The claim comes from royal author Tina Brown, who in her upcoming book The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor relays a story where William admitted to putting up a picture of Diana’s lover rival on his dartboard.

According to Brown, Diana once hosted a private lunch at Kensington Palace where Piers Morgan was also in attendance.

At the time, Diana had been linked with England rugby captain Will Carling, who she had met in 1995. Carling’s wife Julia, reportedly revealed his affair with Diana to the papers.

Naturally, the people’s princess was ‘livid’ with Julia over the move, and reportedly told Morgan at the lunch: “She’s milking it for all she’s worth.”

In response, her elder son, Prince William chimed in, saying: “I keep a photo of Julia Carling on my dartboard at Eton!”

Morgan also shared more of his meeting with William and Diana at the time, saying that the Duke of Cambridge had always been Diana’s ‘most trusted confidante’.