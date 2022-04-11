Khloe Kardashian celebrates daughter True’s 4th birthday with lavish cat-themed bash

Model and businesswoman Khloe Kardashian hosted a lavish pre-birthday party for daughter True Thompson over the weekend.

The reality TV star organized a cat-themed birthday party for True’s fourth birthday which falls on April 12.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, turned to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses of the impressive set up with her 233 million followers.

In the videos posted on Khloe’s IG Stories, little True was seen enjoying party time with her cousins including Dream Kardashian, Penelope Disick, North West, Chicago West, and Stormi Webster as well.

The birthday girl sported an adorable pink feathered dress with pink braided hair extensions. Her outfit matched her mum's who wore a tight-fitted sleeveless Dior outfit in the same light shade.

The lavish décor included pastel balloons with a huge balloon arch at their front door alongside a big Meow sign and cat paw prints and a three-tiered cat and rainbow-themed cake.