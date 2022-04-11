Kim Kardashian's daughter North dons Kanye West t-shirt amidst divorce battle

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eight-year-old daughter North was recently spotted donning a t-shirt that featured the Donda 2 rapper’s drawing.

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share North and Penelope’s hilarious messages for True Thompson on the occasion of her fourth birthday party.

Dressed up in an oversized white shirt and baggy jeans, North told the birthday girl, “You are four years old” as she rooted for her hip-hop star daddy.

This came after the Skims founder shared that West will always be family amidst the divorce battle.

You know, the younger ones don't understand as much. But as far as with my two older ones, they know what's going on, and you have to just really be there for them no matter what," she said during an ABC News special.

Even in this crazy life that we live. You just have to have a really open dialogue with your children," the mogul expressed.

"Kanye and I have had conversations, we have to talk daily for the kids," she shared.

"I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean—Kanye and I will always be family. At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad. And they do."