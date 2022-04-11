David Beckham ‘welcomes’ daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz to the family, ‘love you bust’

David Beckham has posted a heartfelt tribute for his son Brooklyn Beckham, who got married to to Nicola Peltz on Saturday.

The former footballer turned to Instagram on Monday morning and shared that he is a "very proud dad" as he wished the newlyweds a "lifetime of happiness."

David posted a dapper snap of himself with his three boys - Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17 - who were suited ahead of the ceremony held at the multi-million-pound Peltz mansion in Florida.

The quartet looked breathtakingly handsome in their matching tuxedos and David, Romeo, and Cruz donned a traditional black bow-tie.

The groom Brooklyn - who is nicknamed Bust by his dad – added a bit with a crisp white number to his outfit.

Captioning his picture, David, 46, wrote: "My beautiful boys & a very proud dad.. Congratulations Bust on a lifetime of happiness, we will always be by your side @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham we love you @victoriabeckham."

The snap had earlier been shared by Brooklyn himself who simply captioned it: "The boys."

In another post, David welcomed Nicola, 27, into the family saying, “Congratulations Mr & Mrs Beckham welcome to the family @nicolaannepeltz . Love you Bust @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven”0

Victoria posted a picture of Brooklyn and Peltz on Monday morning, with the caption: “Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham X Welcome to the family.”