President Arif Alvi complains of 'discomfort'

ISLAMABAD: Hours before Prime Minister-elect Shehbaz Sharif's oath-taking ceremony, President Arif Alvi Monday complained of "discomfort", according to the president's Twitter account.
"President Dr Arif Alvi has complained of discomfort. The physician has examined him thoroughly and has advised him [to] rest for a few days," the tweet added.
In absence of the president — a PTI and Imran Khan loyalist — Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will administer the oath to the newly-elected prime minister, according to sources.
Shehbaz secured 174 votes as opposed to PTI's candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who received no votes after his party decided to boycott the polling process.
The poll took place under the chairmanship of MNA Ayaz Sadiq, two days after the lower house of Parliament voted in favour of removing Imran Khan from office, following a nearly 14-hour standoff between the Opposition and Khan's ruling party that started on Saturday morning.
PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique told Geo News that the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 9pm tonight.
