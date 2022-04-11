Sofia Vergara sets hearts racing in white jumpsuit at Kids’ Choice Awards: pics

Sofia Vergara effortlessly stole the spotlight during her appearance at the Kids’ Choice Awards as she looked absolutely stunning in a classy one-shouldered white jumpsuit.

The Modern Family star chose to skip on bold cuts and flaunted her beauty in a sleek outfit for the star-studded event.

Vergara brought drama to her look with her statement pink and red earrings that were slightly covered with her hair falling loose around her shoulders.

Taking to Instagram, America’s Got Talent judge dropped a mirror selfie in a huge mirror of her kitchen following another impressive click on her way to show.

For the latter part of the night, Vergara kept updating her fans through her IG feed and Stories.

“We won!!!! Thank u to everyone that voted!!! We luuuv u!" she announced AGT win while posting a photo of her standing beside fellow judges – Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum.



