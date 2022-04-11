Queen Elizabeth’s THIS decision makes Prince Harry ‘very angry’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is said to be ‘very angry’ at his stepmother Camilla over major title change, a royal biographer has claimed.



According to Tina Brown, Prince Harry is not happy with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s decision to make Camilla, Queen Consort when his father Prince Charles becomes king.

In her Accession Day message, the Queen had announced, “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

The author of The Diana Chronicles further claimed that Prince Harry will likely attack Camilla in his upcoming memoir, releasing later this year.