Chrissy Teigen talks motherhood in the age of social media pressure: ‘They want perfection’

Chrissy Teigen has just worn her heart on her sleeve and shed some light on the growing demands of social media on young mothers.

The 36-year-old model spoke of it all during a panel for a Frida mom event held in Miami, alongside other celebrity mothers like Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Serena Williams and Amber Ridinger.

She began the conversation by addressing the ongoing and yet ‘completely inaccurate’ representation of pregnancy, birth and motherhood on social media.

And also admitted, “perfection of Instagram is a big factor” about why women are completely unprepared for the realities of it all.

She was also quoted saying, “The way to build confident people and mothers is by being able to commiserate and create a bond.”

“Pooping on the table wasn't talked about and it's nice to be real, especially after seeing how filtered everything is all the time.”

“Whether it's actually filtering or the filter of words on Instagram that makes you think you're the only one experiencing something.”

During the course of the chat, Teigen also addressed her decision to speak freely about losing her son Jack and admitted that she has ‘no regrets’ and “would do it all over again” since the “amount of people who come up to me at even just an amusement park to tell me about their experiences.”

“Those loss photos resonate more than anything I've ever posted and it's been healing for me to connect with other people about our shared experiences.”