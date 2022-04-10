Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck receive heart-warming wish from singer's sister Lynda Lopez

Lynda Lopez has extended her wishes to the newly engaged couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
The two love birds had taken the next step in their relationship and got engaged again. Ever since the couple rekindled their romance last year, this has been the big news that fans had been waiting for.
Amid all, Lopez's sister Lynda also echoed fan sentiments as she reacted to the singer's engagement with Ben Affleck in new post.
Sharing a snap of Jennifer Lopez's engagement ring in her Instagram story, Lynda Lopez shared her excitement regarding the happy news.
Sending love to the happy couple, JLo's sister wrote, "So this happened." Along with the photo of Lopez's stunning ring, her sister added a green heart emoji and also added, "Love you @jlo #benaffleck."
