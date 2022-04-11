Celia Walden says Americans love the Queen, slams Meghan Markle for 'crucial misstep'

Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden has claimed that Meghan Markle made the "crucial misstep" of forgetting that the whole of the US loves the Queen.



Piers Morgan's wife has savaged the Duchess of Sussex in a new interview, saying the former Suits star made the "crucial misstep" of forgetting that the whole of the US loves the Queen.

Novelist Walden, speaking to Dan Wootton from her home in LA, said: "I thought maybe people would be protective of her out here, but not at all.

"She’s just a figure of fun and the crucial misstep she made is forgetting that the whole of the US love the Queen. So, anyone who is deemed to have affronted the Queen, or behaved badly in that regard, is just not going to go down well."

The award-winning author referenced the joke Rebel Wilson made about the infamous Oprah interview at the this year's' BAFTA awards.

She said: “How fascinating it was that Rebel made that joke. These are their people, so normally one would expect a sharp intake of breath, maybe even booing, but there was unanimous laughter because they are now officially figures of fun.

"I think that will be most upsetting to her because this is the last thing they wanted."

Meghan Markle has most recently received widespread criticism for trying to trademark the word “archetypes” for the name of her first series of podcasts as part of her multi-million pound deal with Spotify.

Walden said: “This has just been unanimously agreed that it’s a proposeporus thing to do. In fact, the only thing she should be trademarking is a few words, ‘arrogant,’ ‘entitled’ and ‘preposterous’ because all of those things are uniquely her.”