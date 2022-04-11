Serena Williams parties all night at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz lavish wedding

Serena Williams partied until early morning at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's star-studded wedding in hot pink gown on Saturday.
Tennis ace joked she needed a ‘sleep intervention’ after partying all night at the lavish wedding of the two celebrities.
Taking to Instagram, she shared a selfie of her outfit with fans and followers, looking gorgeous in a hot pink outfit which was slit to the top of her thigh.
In a video posted shortly afterwards to her Instagram stories, the 40-year-old said: “It’s so time for me to go bed right now. I’m like go to bed Serena, go to bed! I just need an intervention on sleep.”
Looking into the camera, she told fans: “Good night – or good morning.”
She was just one of the celebrities who made the exclusive guest list for Brooklyn’s £3 million wedding with Nicola Peltz.
Serena Williams was joined by pal Eva Longoria – another close friend of Victoria Beckham’s - and the pair were spotted sharing a joke on the balcony.
