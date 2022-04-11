 
Sunday April 10, 2022
Serena Williams parties all night at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz lavish wedding

Serena looks gorgeous in hot pink gown which was slit to the top of her thigh

By Web Desk
April 11, 2022
Serena Williams partied until early morning at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's star-studded wedding in hot pink gown on Saturday.

Tennis ace joked she needed a ‘sleep intervention’ after partying all night at the lavish wedding of the two celebrities.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a selfie of her outfit with fans and followers, looking gorgeous in a hot pink outfit which was slit to the top of her thigh.

In a video posted shortly afterwards to her Instagram stories, the 40-year-old said: “It’s so time for me to go bed right now. I’m like go to bed Serena, go to bed! I just need an intervention on sleep.”

Looking into the camera, she told fans: “Good night – or good morning.”

She  was just one of the celebrities who made the exclusive guest list for Brooklyn’s £3 million wedding with Nicola Peltz.

Serena Williams was joined by pal Eva Longoria – another close friend of Victoria Beckham’s - and the pair were spotted sharing a joke on the balcony.