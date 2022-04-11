Colin Jost takes a dig at Will Smith’s Oscars ban in latest ‘SNL’ episode

Will Smith’s shocking Oscars moment has grabbed massive attention on media. Recently, the Saturday Night Live’s host Colin Jost has reacted to the latest developments of actor’s controversy.

While the Academy recently announced that the Bad Boys actor has now been banned from performing and attending the Oscars events for the next 10 years, Jost questioned if Smith’s punishment is enough for his act.

In the latest episode of the show, aired on 9 April, Jost addressed the subject during the Weekend Update segment. He quipped, “As punishment for slapping Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years. But is that a punishment?

“He can still be nominated. He can even win an award. He can even go to the after-party. He just doesn’t have to attend the four-hour ceremony where someone is definitely going to make fun of his wife again,” he added.

Jost, who hosted the Emmys alongside Michael Che, suggested punishment for the Men In Black actor and said, “Honestly, I think a real punishment would be to make Will Smith host next year’s Oscars. Because, trust me, nothing will make you question your choices in life more than hosting an awards show.”