Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's wedding: Patrol officers to be kept with every guest

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming wedding has already become a talk of the town and amidst the massive buzz around the lovebirds’ nuptial, a full-proof security plan has been prepared to skip any overwhelming situation.

As reported by India Today, the Bollywood stars will be tying their wedding knot under extremely tight security with as many as 200 bouncers to guard the venue.

The bride-to-be's brother Rahul Bhatt confirmed to AajTak.in, “Yusuf Bhai has taken over the security of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. He has Mumbai's best security force - 9/11 agency.

"He has been hired for the same. Around 200 bouncers have been called from this agency. 10 boys from my team will also be sent.

"Guards will be deployed at both RK Studio and Vastu in Chembur. Countermeasures of drones have also been taken,” he continued.

“Roving Patrol Officers will be kept with every guest. Strong planning has been done regarding security. I will also look after the security and fulfil the duty of a brother,” Bhatt added.

Moreover, Bhatt also revealed that the stars’ families had special requirements for security personnel.

“They wanted that the personality of the guards should be good and that everyone looks impressive. They must be diplomatic, speak English, be polite and non-smokers,” he added.