Kanye West friend confirms where the rapper actually is: 'Healing from society'

Kanye West is taking time off from people to heal from his wounds.

The 44-year-old rapper is currently relaxing on an island, says close friend Fivio Foreign.

Taking to his Twitter on Saturday, the close aide announced that the father-of-four is focused on getting his mental health in order.

The tweet read: "YE is on an Island relaxing clearing his mind and healing from all the stress of society.

He appreciates the support for the album and the response."

The response comes after Page Six reported that Ye is looking for luxury compounds in a mental health facility to be a 'better father' for children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

A source told PageSix: “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children.

“For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he's not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

However, the source added: “It wasn't clear if West planned to go into a treatment facility, as he has stayed in Los Angeles to be with his and Kardashian's four kids.”