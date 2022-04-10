Brooklyn Beckham officially ties the knot with Nicola Peltz!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are now married!



The young love birds exchanged vows at Nicola's £76million oceanfront mansion in Miami.

The two families reportedly spent approximately £3 million for the couple's nuptials. The bride and groom later shared an intimate six-second liplock in front of the guests.

The wedding began at 6PM sharp as Nicola arrived with six of her bridesmaids, including Brooklyn's young sister Harper Seven. The groom on the other hand was accompanied by six groomsmen.

The wedding ceremony was Jewish, owing to Nicola's heritage and roots.

The nuptials were a star-studded affair with Eva Longoria, Mel B, and tennis legend Serena Williams in presence.

Brooklyn stood at the front of the venue surrounded by flowers while he waited for his bride to walk down the aisle.

The couple announced their engagement on 2020, almost a year after dating each other.