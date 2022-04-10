Georgina Rodriguez takes her kids to cinema for first time as beau Ronaldo facing ‘difficult moments’

Cristiano Ronaldo’s pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez enjoyed a movie with kids as her beau apologised for ‘outburst’ after knocking phone out of fan’s hands.



Georgina took to Instagram and posted sweet photos with her children from the cinema hall and wrote, “First day of cinema for my little ones. Despite the excitement and enthusiasm, after 30 minutes they were already getting up from their seats. But we made it, almost 2 hours of film!!!”.

Earlier, Ronaldo apologised for knocking a mobile phone out of the hands of a supporter as he left the pitch following Manchester United´s 1-0 defeat to Everton.

Footage on social media emerged which appeared to show the Portugal star clashing with an Everton supporter as he headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park.

"It´s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," 37-year-old Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."



