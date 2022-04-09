Kylie Jenner's postpartum body transformation sparks 'fake' accusations

Kylie Jenner dropped jaws with her unbelievable body transformation just months after giving birth to her second child – a baby boy, with Travis Scott.

However, the beauty mogul has been facing massive backlash from fans who think the recently-unveiled video is heavily edited.

Jenner took to Instagram to flaunt off her perfectly toned abs in a black crop top and baggy sweatpants as she recorded herself in the mirror.

“My abs over here trying to make a comeback finally," she wrote alongside the video.

Coming across the video, netizens turned to Reddit to slam the reality star, claiming that the video wasn’t recent.

“Kylie just posted this… are we really supposed to believe this is a recent video of hers?" one user wrote.

Another one joined, "Is it even humanly possible to get back your abs just two months after giving birth?" reported The Sun.

"Not sure who she thinks she's fooling but she (expletive) me because she got so much praise recently for sharing her post partum stomach photo and now this (expletive) is being shared and the young mothers feel like crap because of it,” a third post ripped Jenner.