Kelly Clarkson reacts to Chrishell Stause selling off ring from ex to purchase house

Kelly Clarkson appeared impressed with Chrishell Stause who sold off ring from ex-husband Justin Hartley to get her hands on expensive property.

During her appearance at The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Setting Sunset star spilt to the host that she helped herself purchase a $3.3 million house in the Hollywood Hills after pawning off the giant-stone ring she got from the 45-year-old actor.

“I was trying to, you know, make the best out of a situation,” she told Clarkson.

“I mean, what are you supposed to do, keep wearing it? I think that’s amazing. You did something good with the money,” The Voice star agreed.

Stause also gushed over music Clarkson, who recently went through a break-up with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

“Your music has gotten me through many a breakup, so thank you for that. You’ve helped all of us,” the Netflix star shared.