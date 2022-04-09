Las Vegas warmly welcomes BTS for PTD concerts with gorgeous decorations

Las Vegas warmly welcomed the world-famous K-pop group BTS as it geared up to set stages on fire amidst its four in-person concerts at Allegiant Stadium.

The group’s label BigHit Music announced “Borahaefication” of Las Vegas including ‘special themed attractions, entertainments, eat and more all over’ the city.

The term, well-known among fans, is based on the iconic phrase Borahae (I purple you in English) which was coined by band member Kim Taehyung.

Moreover, MGM resorts have also prepared BTS-themes rooms to celebrate the groups’ much-awaited tour of Nevada.

Coming across the gorgeous decorations at every corner of the city, fans have taken over social media to share the picture of ‘BORAHAEGAS’.





