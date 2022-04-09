Las Vegas warmly welcomes BTS for PTD concerts with gorgeous decorations

Las Vegas warmly welcomed the world-famous K-pop group BTS as it geared up to set stages on fire amidst its four in-person concerts at Allegiant Stadium.
The group’s label BigHit Music announced “Borahaefication” of Las Vegas including ‘special themed attractions, entertainments, eat and more all over’ the city.
The term, well-known among fans, is based on the iconic phrase Borahae (I purple you in English) which was coined by band member Kim Taehyung.
Moreover, MGM resorts have also prepared BTS-themes rooms to celebrate the groups’ much-awaited tour of Nevada.
Coming across the gorgeous decorations at every corner of the city, fans have taken over social media to share the picture of ‘BORAHAEGAS’.
Jaya Bachchan turns 74 today as she celebrates her birthday
A suspect who was accused of shooting Lady Gag’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was mistakenly released
Sonam Kapoor recently announced that she is expecting her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja
Jennifer Lopez cried while admiring a huge green engagement ring from Ben Affleck
Kendall Jenner missed The Kardashians premiere due to being ‘really sick.
Kathryn Hays played the role of Kim Sullivan Hughes on 'As the World Turns' for 38-years