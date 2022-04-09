Beyonce’s ‘Give Me Some’ famous drop challenge recreated by Shahid Kapoor: Watch

Watch: Shahid Kapoor recreates Beyonce’s ‘Give Me Some’ famous drop challenge

Shahid Kapoor is recently busy promoting his upcoming much-awaited movie Jersey along with Mrunal Thakur that is slated to release on April 14.



Interestingly, the Kabir Singh actor took to Instagram and announced the news about advance bookings of the forthcoming flick in fascinating style.

The 41-year-old shared a hilarious reel that saw him doing the most trending Beyonce’s Give Me Some drop challenge.

In the video, Shahid could be seen working on his ‘look for the day’ with make-up artists' assistance, followed by a pause to squat down.

In next shot, the actor, his co-star and leading lady of the movie Mrunal walked towards the camera and then squat down.

At the end of the reel, the Jab We Met star going through some papers and suddenly he screamed, “Book your tickets”. To this, his team replied, “now”.

The hit-maker captioned the reel, “OMG! Click the link in bio to book your tickets now!”





Fans enjoyed the post and dropped in heart and laugh out loud emoticons in the comment section.

Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput also reacted to the post, she commented, “waiting for you to throw papers in every reel.”

Although a sports-based movie, Jersey is mainly focused on father-son relationship. The movie also features Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapoor in key role.