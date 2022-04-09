Kourtney Kardashian gushes over Travis Barker's shirtless cover photo

Kourtney Kardashian gushed over her hubby Travis Barker's latest photoshoot for Billboard by sharing the rocker Blink-182 drummer’s shirtless photo to her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old reality star shared Barker’s recent photos to her Story and added several emojis to praise her beau.

The Kardashians star also dropped a few emojis, including heart, fire and sunglasses smiley, under the pictures in which Barker flaunted his tattoos as he folded his arms around his chest.

Barker also responded to his ladylove’s comment, “Thank you for letting me borrow your skirt.”

Kourtney Kardashian gushes over Travis Barker's shirtless cover photo Photo Credits: Billboard

This came after the couple turned around all heads as they walked down the new Hulu show’s red carpet together.

The lovebirds recently made headlines with their ‘secret’ wedding in Las Vegas without a license.

During her appearance at the Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Poosh founder even argued with the TV presenter to defend the authenticity of the marriage.

"I think you're the Kardashian of the week this week because you went ahead and got fake married," Kimmel said. "But we didn't know it was fake married."

"Well, it's not called fake married," Kardashian cut in. However, Kimmel insisted, "It is called that."

Kardashians explained, "There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour."

"I'm like, 'Are you guys lying?' It was 2 am and they were like, 'It opens at 8 o'clock," she recalled. To this, Kimmel clarified, "So you wanted to get married for real but were unable to get married for real."

The socialite replied, "We just did it anyway, it's what's in the heart."