Jada Pinkett Smith 'horrible' wedding with Will Smith: 'Never wanted to marry'

Jada Pinkett Smith immensely resisted before she was married off to Will Smith.



In a resurfaced clip after Will Smith gets banned from the Oscars, Jada is spotted saying that she cried throughout the ceremony.

“I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young actress, being young, and I was just, like, pregnant and I just didn’t know what to do,” shared Jada on Red Table Talk.

“I never wanted to be married," she confessed.

“I really didn’t wanna get married,” Pinkett Smith reiterated as she sat across mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Will Smith and daughter Willow.

“We only got married because Gammy(Banfield-Norris) was crying,” Will Smith laughed.

“It was almost as if Gammy was like, ‘You have to get married, so let’s talk about the wedding,’” said Pinkett Smith.

Jada's mother then admitted: “I remember feeling very strongly and wanting you guys to be married.”

“I do remember [wanting you and Will to get married] but I don’t remember your rejection of the idea of marriage,” she added. “I remember the rejection of the idea of a wedding but not of a marriage.”

“The wedding was horrible,” Banfield-Norris conceded. “It was a mess. Jada was sick, she was very unpleasant … She didn’t cooperate with anything.”

Jada agreed before confessing: “And I was so upset that I had to have a wedding. I was so pissed I went crying down the freaking aisle. I cried the whole way down the aisle.”

However, in retrospect, the couple agreed that marrying each other was “the right call.”