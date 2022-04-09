Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage ‘destined for disaster’: ‘They wind each other up’

Royal experts have voiced fears regarding the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage.
This revelation has been issued by royal journalist and biographer Tina Brown.
She touched base on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged thought process during an interview with The Telegraph.
There she was quoted saying, “Harry decided to absolutely not capitulate to any dialogue with the press who he believes killed his mother, ruined his life and ruined Meghan’s life.
“That’s his view. And he’s not entirely wrong," the biographer went on to say.
She added: “But doing battle with the British media is a lost cause. And, unfortunately, Meghan is as combative about it as he is.”
“William and Kate calm each other down a lot; their marriage works very well in that way." but “In the Sussex marriage, they wind each other up and it’s Us Against the World, and that’s a disaster.”
