Prince Harry, Meghan Markle giving Firm ‘too much pushback’: ‘Can never heal’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for launching way ‘too much pressure’ against the Royal Family and making it ‘impossible’ to heal the rift.



This revelation has been made by royal commentator Katie Schofield.

She began by detailing the ‘pushback’ being hurled over the Firm and was quoted telling Express UK, “I don’t think that there’s any room to heal at this point because there’s so much pushback from the Sussexes.”

“I just feel like there’s so much animosity right now that they’re considered outsiders,” she even went on to allege.

Plus “We don’t have much time left with the Queen and I wish that he [Harry] would heal the broken wounds that are happening right now.”

“So that we can look in the future and one day hopefully see Harry and Meghan within the fold, maybe not working royals, but invited for holidays, invited for Christmas.”