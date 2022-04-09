Prince Harry told to ring Queen when he is in Holland: 'Very embarrassing if he didn't'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are warned to solve royal rift as they prepare to go to Netherlands.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams wrote on Twitter: "Harry and Meghan actually face the prospect of, bar her mother, estrangement from both their families which is not ideal for philanthropists!"

Talking later to Newsweek, Mr Fitzwilliams highlighted how important it is for the Queen, who is almost 96, to meet Harry's younger child Lilibet.

He said: "You can understand Harry's position after the terrifying experience with his mother," but added: "Not attending the service of thanksgiving to Prince Philip was extraordinary."

He continued: "The queen is nearly 96 and she hasn't met Lilibet.

"I would have thought that given the Queen's health has obviously been uneven and [she] has mobility problems, you would certainly think that he would make an effort to [see her]."

He said: "We know that he is very fond of his grandmother and it is an opportunity which I think he ought to take.

"On the one hand Meghan is estranged from her family—apart from her mother—and they've both become estranged from the royal family.

"It begins to look strange.

"No one knows what may happen in the coming months, and with the relationships between the Sussexes and the royals being as they are—there's a rift, we know there is.

"It would be within everyone's interests if the rift was at least partially resolved."

Agreeing with his comments, expert Ian Lloyd, adviced Harry to ring the Queen when he passes by UK to get to Holland.

He said: "I think he needs to be aware that in America they quite like family values and so he would need to be aware that if he apparently snubs the queen by not visiting, I don't think it would go down well in Britain or in America."

He added: "His failure to attend the memorial service for Prince Philip was quite a notable absence when you think he was the only one of the eight grandchildren not to make it."

Mr Lloyd said, "He should call in.

"It would be very embarrassing if he didn't...

"The problem is the case regarding security with the Home Office."

He added: "He's got to balance the fact that he hasn't seen his grandmother for a while and she hasn't seen Lilibet."