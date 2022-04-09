Victoria Beckham sends love to Nicola Petlz as she prepares to marry Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham is elated ahead of Brooklyn Beckham wedding to Nicola Peltz!
Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the former Spice Girl shared an adorable thread of photos from Miami as the family gathers for son Brooklyn Beckham wedding celebrations.
"An exciting weekend ahead of us!! Kisses from Miami We love you @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz!! Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," captioned Victoria with a photo of David Beckham, twins Cruz and Romeo Beckham and youngest child, daughter Harper Seven Beckham.
Earlier, Brooklyn and Nicola sat in with Vogue for a round of fun games.
While playing Mr and Mrs, Brooklyn and Nicola were asked who amongst them is more likely to cry at the altar.
"Who is more likely to cry on the wedding day?" the question asked.
"I'm sensitive," Brooklyn admitted after both the to-be husband and wife raised their placards to Mr.
