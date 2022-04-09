Kanye West team searching for 'luxury component' in mental health facility

Kanye West is striving hard to be a "better father," reports Page Six.

A source close to the rapper shares that his team is looking for places “with a luxury component" so that he can get help.

According to a source, “West’s team has been looking at treatment facilities for him.”

“He wants to enter a behavioral treatment center to be a better human and a better dad," added the source.

This comes after the outlet reported that Kanye has promised Kim to get better for the sake of their kids. The 44-year-old faced a 24-hour Instagram ban after lashing out at Trevor Noah with racial slurs. Kanye had also been actively bullying Kim and boyfriend Pete Davidson with hurtful social media posts.

“For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

A rep for West told Page Six, “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children.”