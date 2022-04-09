Will Smith’s memoir booms on bestselling list post Oscars slap-gate: Report

Will Smith’s memoir booms on bestselling list post slap-gate incident at 2022 Oscars: Report

Will Smith’s memoir recently witnessed a sudden boost in the sales in the wake of infamous incident at the 2022 Oscars, according to Forbes report.



Last month, the King Richards' actor smacked the host of the Oscars Chris Rock on the stage after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head with reference to G.I. Jane.

Moments after this slap, the 53-year-old star faced backlash from netizens online and his contemporaries as well.

On Friday, the Academy of Motion Pictures decided to ban the Pursuit of Happiness actor from Oscars for 10 years.

Amid all, there is good news for Will and his fans and that is his memoir, which was published in November last year, had reportedly surged on bestseller list post the slap-gate incident.

The biography, Will, returned to USA Today’s list of Top 150 bestselling books, appeared at No 73.

The report further stated that the memoir also increased on the Combined Print and E-book nonfiction New York Times bestseller list, from No. 14 to No. 2, in the chart that compiled data from the week ending on April 2.

As far as the ban ruling is concerned, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor said that he “accepts and respects” the Academy’s decision in a statement released to Hollywood Trade Publications.