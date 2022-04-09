Prince Andrew left shocked by ‘hostile response’ to HRH letter: ‘More to offer’

File Footage

Prince Andrew left ‘positivity shocked’ by the level of hostility being shown towards his now-deleted 700-word HRH statement.



This revelation has been made public by a Palace aide and according to The Times, the Duke of York was ‘shocked’ by the public’s reaction because he is still of the belief that he ‘has more to offer’.

The aide was also quoted telling the publication, “He [Andrew] is clearly in an awful place. If you read it (the Instagram post), it was incredibly personal, and incredibly thoughtful', a source close to the Duke of York told the newspaper.”

“Even the reaction to that...here he was as a veteran sharing something deeply personal on this important anniversary - it was surprising that it couldn't be read as what it was.”

Before concluding they added, “There are rightfully some questions of him but there is rarely a balanced judgment of him in the media. He has a lot to give to people who will let him give.”