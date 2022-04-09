ISPR, other state institutions endorsed NSC’s decision, says Qasim Suri

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri. — Twitter/NA of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Defending his ruling which was later declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Saturday said that all the decisions made in the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting were endorsed by the ISPR and all other state institutions.

Talking exclusively to Geo News at the Parliament House, Qasim Suri said that the “big powers” are planning to change the regime not only in Pakistan but also in other countries.

He maintained that he did not violate the constitution, adding, “I proved myself a patriotic Pakistani”. Qasim Suri said that the entire nation hailed his decision.

“What should a patriotic Pakistani do when regimes are changed under a foreign agenda?” asked the deputy speaker.



He maintained that the people knew that a foreign conspiracy is being hatched to topple the PTI government. The deputy speaker said he issued the ruling for the sake of Pakistan, adding that he will feel proud of it all his life.

Speaking on the occasion, Qasim Suri expressed his disappointment over the SC’s verdict in the case relating to his ruling.

Supreme Court declares deputy speaker’s unconstitutional

On April 7, the SC restored the National Assembly after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling against the Constitution.

The top court also ordered National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasier to summon the session on April 9 (Today) at 10:30 am to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier.

"In consequence of the foregoing, it is declared that at all material times the Prime Minister was under the bar imposed by the Explanation to clause (1) of Article 58 of the Constitution and continues to remain so restricted. He could not, therefore, have at any time advised the President to dissolve the Assembly as contemplated by clause (1) of Article 58," the court's order read.

"In consequence of the foregoing, it is declared that the advice tendered by the Prime Minister on or about 03.04.2022 to the President to dissolve the Assembly was contrary to the Constitution and of no legal effect," said the order.

The Supreme Court also "declared that the assembly was in existence at all times, and continues to remain and be so".

The apex court also ordered that the speaker cannot prorogue the assembly and bring the session to an end if the no-trust motion fails or after a new prime minister is elected if a no-confidence motion is passed.

The court ruled that no member will be barred from casting their vote. It also stated that if the no-trust motion fails then the government will continue to carry out its affairs.