Video: Watch firebrand Fawad Chaudhry meets PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique during NA session

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, who is famous for his hard-hitting statements against the Opposition, held a cordial meeting with senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique during the National Assembly session today.
The two could be seen talking to each other in a friendly environment after the session for the voting on the no-trust motion was adjourned by Speaker Asad Qaiser.
At one point, in the 29-second video, the PML-N leader even held the hands of Fawad Chahury, leaving viewers wondering what could be the topic of discussion between them.
Earlier, Asad Qasier had adjourned the NA session until 12:30pm amid a demand by the Opposition to hold the voting on the no-confidence vote.
