Evan Rachel on ‘public gaslighting’ during Marilyn Manson assault investigation

Evan Rachel speaks out about being ‘publically gaslit,’ and ostracized by the public, following her decision to call out Marilyn Manson.

The start recalled the ‘pure torture’ of the courtroom in a heart-to-heart with Variety.

There she was quoted saying, “After being involved in a large investigation like the one I'm involved in now, I really started to understand why people pull out of investigations and why victims recount their statements and why they go forward and then pull back.”

“Because man, it's no joke having to go through the things that have happened to you in excruciating detail,” at the end of the day.

“Questions you've never been asked. And to have to go back there over and over again, to be publicly gaslit on a large scale or even a small scale, it's very, very re-traumatizing.”

“I sit here knowing I'm not lying, knowing I'm telling the truth, but people make you feel crazy,” Wood went on to add. “So I have to sit there and meditate and go through the things that have happened to me and go, 'Did this happen to you? Yes. Did this happen? Yes.'”

“And I go through the details and replay them in my head just so no one can take my truth away from me, because they try, they really try to break you down.”

She also went on to say, “I was so happy to be out that I just shoved it all down and wanted to forget that it even happened because the last thing you want to do when you're finally out of a nightmare is to sit there and study it and relive it for years.”

“I was like, I just want to go hang out with my friends, I want to go to Disneyland, I want to dance, I want joy again,” she recalled before concluding.