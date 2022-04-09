After missing Prince Philip's memorial service, Meghan Markle and Harry to visit The Hague

Weeks after missing Prince Philip's memorial service, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands next week .

According to Daily Mail, the couple missed their UK visit over security fears.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California after stepping down from their royal duties.

The couple has signed a multi million dollars deal with Netflix to produce documentaries.

Prince Harry visited the UK twice after stepping down from his royal duties.

He first returned to the UK to attend the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip and for the second time to attend the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.