UK charity's statement reveals Prince Harry was trolled over latest video

Help for Heroes, a British charity which provides lifelong recovery support to British Armed Forces service personnel who have been wounded or injured in the line of duty, revealed that it faced trolling over a video featuring Prince Harry.



Prince Harry on Wednesday surprised Invictus Games 's Team GB at their final training camp. The Prince, who lives in California, showed his support for the team representing the United Kingdom.



The charity on April 6 posted the Duke's video on Twitter.

Hundreds of trolls targeted Prince Harry under replies, prompting the charity to respond on April 8.

"We recognise that Twitter encourages open & free speech. This tweet was to celebrate a moment special to Team UK, however there are some comments that are spoiling this."

The official account of "Help for Heroes" said, "As owner of the account we have the right to restrict or remove replies especially if comments run the risk of upsetting our veterans. We kindly ask you to think about what you are commenting and the impact this could have on those reading it."

Without mentioning Harry, the statement said, "We accept many of you will have different opinions and will want to share them – we welcome that. But we will not accept offensive, trolling comments or comments aimed at our team. This is NOT what the tweet is about."



