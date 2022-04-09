Amber Heard celebrates daughter's first birthday

Hollywood actress Amber Heard on Friday shared a picture of her daughter who turned 1.

Taking to social media, the "Aquaman" actress shared the photo with caption, "My little O is a year old today. I still can't believe you're here/ The greatest year."

Heard is also known for roles in “Justice League” and “The Rum Diary”, where she met Depp on set. The two married in 2015 but Heard filed for divorce 15 months later.

In 2020, Depp lost a libel battle with a British tabloid that labelled him a “wife beater”, after a London High Court judge ruled the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star had repeatedly assaulted Heard during their relationship and put her in fear for her life.

He was refused permission to challenge the verdict by London’s Court of Appeal in March.

Separately in the United States, Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in a Virginia court over an opinion piece she wrote in The Washington Post.