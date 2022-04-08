Amanda Holden gets cosy in newly-transformed garden cabin: pic

Amanda Holden has fallen head over heels for her newly-transformed garden cabin as she dropped a gorgeous photo of her relaxing at a fancy place in her home.

Taking to Instagram, Britain’s Got Talent judge shared a glimpse into her newly-renovated outdoors for summer.

The pictures revealed a stunning garden room that features a bar, cosy fireplace and a hot tub.

“Thank you @intothegardenroom for making bubbles and snuggles in the back garden even better,” she captioned the post.

“Perfect for a sneaky afternoon disco nap! #BoughtAndPaidFor #SupportingLocalBusiness,” Holden added.

The 50-year-old co-owns the house with husband Chris Hughes, sharing it with their daughters Hollie and Lexi.

The couple met in Los Angeles and started dating in 2008 before tying the knot in 2008.

Holden, in an interview in 2016, talked about her husband's preference to keep their private life out of the spotlight.

“Much to my poor husband's dismay, I confess everything to some newspaper or other every week by accident or on Twitter, because I am chatty,” she said.

"I have no more secrets because of social media and life in general.”