Prince Charles leaves Queen ‘irritated’ over Prince Andrew criticism

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly ‘irritated’ by Prince Charles’ continued disapproval of his disgraced younger brother Prince Andrew, reported US Weekly.



Prince Andrew raised eyebrows after he featured prominently at his late father Prince Philip’s memorial on March 29. Soon after, news of him gearing up to attend the Epsom Derby alongside the Queen also started doing rounds.

Amid this, an insider spilled to US Weekly that Prince Charles was vehemently against Andrew making an appearance at Philip’s memorial, let alone playing a key part in it.

According to the source: “Queen Elizabeth is irritated with Prince Charles for giving his opinion where it's not wanted.”

“She does not need him directing her on how to handle the scandal,” the insider added.

The comment comes after it was reportedly that it was the Queen’s decision to allow Andrew, known as her favourite child, to accompany her to the memorial.

Prince Andrew continues to draw public ire after he was accused of engaging in sexual activity with a minor. The woman, named Virginia Giuffre in her lawsuit, accused the Duke of York of sexual assaulting her in the early 2000s.

Andrew settled the case out of court earlier in March 2022.