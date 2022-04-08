Queen Elizabeth to mark beloved Philip’s death anniversary with special exhibit

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth is marking her late husband Prince Philip’s first death anniversary by putting some special outfits of his on display at a special exhibition.



According to Express UK, as the first anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing comes closer, the Queen has ordered for one of his most important and iconic outfits to be displayed as an act of remembrance.

The publications reports that the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth will be exhibiting a naval uniform worn by Prince Philip during his time in the navy, including his admiral cap.

The outfit is set to go up on display on Saturday, April 9, which marks one year since the duke’s death at the age of 99.

In addition to serving as an act of remembrance on Philip’s death anniversary, the exhibition is also part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.