Jennifer Lopez sparks engagement rumours with Ben Affleck in mysterious bling

Jennifer Lopez is creating frenzy with her new photos!

The 52-year-old singer might just be secretly engaged to beau Ben Affleck as paparazzi spot her with a big ring on her left-hand this Thursday.

For her day out, the singer donned a floral print and black sunglasses. She was joined by daughter Emme,14, for a round of furniture shopping in Los Angeles.

Jennifer rekindled her romance with Affleck almost 20 years after they first dated. The duo parted ways due to immense media pressure.

Jennifer was recently engaged to Alex Rodriguez, with whom she ended ties over infidelity. Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Garner in June 2005 and went on to welcome three kids with the actress: Violet, Seraphina and Sam.