Kim Kardashian makes red carpet debut with beau Pete for 'The Kardashians' premiere

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are making it red carpet official!
The six-month-long couple walked hand-in-hand in LA at the reality TV star's The Kardashians premiere.
In a silver body-hugging dress, Kim stunned at the Goya Studios. Boyfriend Pete on the other hand followed his usual casual style to wear a black blazer over a white t-shirt.
Caitlyn Jenner revealed she was in trouble because she called the comedian Peter
Kim's mother continued to encourage her to find “peace of mind" when she was in her "bad relationships"
Gigi Hadid brightened her eyes with white liner that complemented her flawless skin and white-blonde tresses
Amy Schumer also praised Kim Kardashian's performance during 'Saturday Night Live' gig
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be tying the knot on April 15
