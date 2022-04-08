 
Friday April 08, 2022
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian makes red carpet debut with beau Pete for 'The Kardashians' premiere

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson walk together for the show

By Web Desk
April 08, 2022
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are making it red carpet official!

The six-month-long couple walked hand-in-hand in LA at the reality TV star's The Kardashians premiere.

In a silver body-hugging dress, Kim stunned at the Goya Studios. Boyfriend Pete on the other hand followed his usual casual style to wear a black blazer over a white t-shirt.