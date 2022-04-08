Kim Kardashian makes red carpet debut with beau Pete for 'The Kardashians' premiere

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are making it red carpet official!

The six-month-long couple walked hand-in-hand in LA at the reality TV star's The Kardashians premiere.

In a silver body-hugging dress, Kim stunned at the Goya Studios. Boyfriend Pete on the other hand followed his usual casual style to wear a black blazer over a white t-shirt.