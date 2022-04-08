Prince Andrew would ‘bring down entire occasion’ with Platinum Jubilee attendance

Prince Andrew warned he’ll be bringing down Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee with his attendance at the event.
According to a poll run, a massive majority of voters, nearly 85% want Prince Andrew barred from the event and hope Prince Charles and Prince William ‘put their foot down’ in front of the Queen.
Only 14% of voters however feel Prince Andrew should be allowed to attend, whereas 45 people felt they just ‘did not know’.
The findings of this poll come shortly after a royal source announced Prince Andrew’s intentions for the upcoming celebration.
According to a source close to Express UK, “Prince Andrew does want to participate in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and to be present at the St Paul’s Cathedral service of thanksgiving and to pay tribute to the Queen’s magnificent 70 years of public service.”
“The Prince and Queen do have a close bond. The Queen knows exactly what she is doing. She’s very much in charge.”
