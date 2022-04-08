BTS member Jin’s injury leaves him unable to perform fully in Las Vegas

Jin from BTS has been advised against fully participating in the band’s upcoming Las Vegas concerts

Jin from South Korean sensations BTS has been advised against fully participating in the band’s upcoming Las Vegas concerts due to a previous injury, reported Soompi.

According to the band’s agency Big Hit Music, will only ‘partially’ at the BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS concerts.

The announcement came early on April 8 from Big Hit Music in a statement which said that Jin’s doctors have asked him to refrain from “vigorous movements” after he underwent surgery on his left index finger in March.

The statement shared: “Jin had injured his left index finger as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged and underwent surgery to repair the extensor in the finger…”

BTS’s agency then explained: “The doctor suggested that Jin should refrain from vigorous movement as any excessive moments or impact on his finger while he is still recovering from the injury may force him to undergo another surgery.”

The statement added that while Jin himself ‘strongly wishes’ to fully participate, Big Hit has decided that it advisable for him to follow his physician’s advice.

“As a result, Jin’s choreography and stage performances will be limited to a certain extent. We ask for the understanding and support from all our fans,” the statement concluded.

BTS is scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.