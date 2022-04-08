PTI minister Shireen Mazari calls Supreme Court order 'a judicial coup'

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The landmark judgement of the Supreme Court to restore the National Assembly and nullify deputy speaker Qasim Suri's ruling is "a judicial coup", Federal Minister Shireen Mazari said Friday.



The federal minister took to Twitter today and shared her opinion on the apex court ruling that has been hailed by the lawyers' community, opposition parties and civil society members.

The five-judge bench of the SC declared the ruling of NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri unconstitutional and annulled all the actions taken by the government since April 03 including the dissolution of the assembly and initiation of the process of forming a caretaker setup in the country.

“A judicial coup happened last night down to ordering how and even at what time NA session must be held, ending parliamentary supremacy!” the minister wrote referring to the court’s judgement ordering that the session must be held before 10:30am on Saturday.

Mazari said sadly the issue of the US attempt at regime change — the elephant in the room — which led to the deputy speaker’s ruling was totally ignored in the court order.

“But this is not the end.”

The long shadows hanging over this judicial decision think the game has been won but frankly it has just started, the PTI leader said.

“The people know who sold their souls to the US and to lure of money and in the end, it will go to people's court, despite ECP's inexplicable reluctance!”

Other federal cabinet members have also criticised the apex court order. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, in a statement on social media, termed the ruling “unfortunate” which would worsen the political crisis.