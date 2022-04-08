Farah Khan breaks silence after severe criticism

Farah Khan, a close friend of First Lady Bushra Bibi, can be seen in this collage. — Instagram/@f.khan211

A close friend of First Lady Bushra Bibi, Farah Khan, has finally broken silence after corruption allegations — just as the PTI seems to be losing power in the Centre and Punjab.

"I outrightly condemn all accusations and rumours with regards to myself and my family," Khan, who proudly claims to be a member of the PTI, said in a Twitter post.

The PTI member claimed she has neither involved herself in politics nor was she ever in a position to interfere in governmental affairs.

"Those who have attempted to tarnish my character must remember their sisters. My husband has already given his statement with regards to our business," she said.



Khan said all those people who have been linked with her in the corruption allegations have denounced it, while her family was in a constant state of "distress and suffering."

"For God's sake! Please stop spreading rumours and connecting me and my family with such hearsay," she added.

Corruption allegations

Farah Khan has been accused by the Opposition of using her influence in the Punjab CM House and taking money for posting and transfers in the bureaucracy.

Khan flew to Dubai earlier this week after the PTI government suffered political setbacks. In another startling revelation, she has been accused of dollar hoarding.

At a time when the rupee was depreciating against the dollar, Khan — who is also known as Farhat Shahzadi — was reportedly buying dollars from the market and stocking them up in her foreign currency account.



During a period of nine months, from January to September 2021, Farah deposited $249,650 in cash.

Khan failed to disclose the source of her funds and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) issued an inquiry notice against her for depositing a huge amount of foreign currency.

After four months, no progress was made in the investigation. Sources informed The News that the case was mysteriously put down as Farah had close connections with senior officials.

Moreover, in the first three years of Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, her wealth grew exponentially.

The total declared assets of Khan grew by four times from Rs231 million in 2017 to Rs971 million in 2021. Her filing in 2018 was nil.

The brief ceremony of the marriage of PM Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi also took place at Farah’s residence.