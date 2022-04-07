Kim Kardashian admits her mom Kris Jenner helped her choose 'happiness' over Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has shared new details about her divorce from Kanye West, saying her mother, Kris Jenner, helped her focus on being happy after the separation.

The 41-year-old revealed she's put her happiness first since her split from West, also known as Ye, in a preview of her interview for Hoda Kotb’s podcast, Making Space, which airs next week.

“I think for once I was like, I want to really choose my happiness over anything and my peace of mind,” she explained. “Like, something just stuck out to me.”

According to the mum-of-four, when she was in her "bad relationships," her mother continued to encourage her to find “peace of mind".

"My mom used to always cry to me when I was in these bad relationships and, you know, college and years ago, and she used to say: ‘All I want for my kids and all I want for you is peace of mind,’” the 41-year-old reality star recalled. “And when I woke up and realised that I didn’t have that, that’s all I was looking for."

Kardashian also said that seeing her own mother stay in a relationship for “too long” taught her the importance of “finding inner peace”.



“I saw my mom stay in a relationship too long when she wasn’t as happy,” The Kardashians star recalled. “I realised everyone’s going to heal quicker if I just make the move instead of not being my authentic self and not finding my inner peace.”

On her divorce with West, Kardashian said that, while she wished that things had “turned out differently,” it was a “personal strength” for her, as she made her own happiness a priority.